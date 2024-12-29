flag
Threepence 1676 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1676 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: silburycoins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1676
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1676 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

