Fourpence (Groat) 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 9894 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 250. Bidding took place January 26, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)