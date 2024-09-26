flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - March 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1681 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access