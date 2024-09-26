United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 981 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (5)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Search