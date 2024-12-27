flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1681 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Penny 1681 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Penny 1681 "Type 1670-1684" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 17041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1681 at auction CNG - January 18, 2017
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1681 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1681 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1681 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1681 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access