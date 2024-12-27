United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1681 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 17041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 135. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
