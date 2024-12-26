Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 16, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1) F (4) VG (4) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)