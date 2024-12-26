flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Downies

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 16, 2014.

United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Downies - February 27, 2018
Seller Downies
Date February 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 15, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2012
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

