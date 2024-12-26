United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place December 16, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- London Coins (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3117 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition FR
Selling price
******
