Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) F (5) VG (2) G (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (4) Service NGC (4)