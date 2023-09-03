flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
