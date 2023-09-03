United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2275 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
