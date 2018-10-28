Twopence 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 72381 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

