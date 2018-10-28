flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 72381 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1681 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1681 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1681 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1681 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1681 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access