Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2678 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
