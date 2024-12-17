flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5076 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1681 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1681 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access