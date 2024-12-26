United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6678 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2891 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
