United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6678 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2891 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Leu - October 21, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 21, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

