Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1681 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

