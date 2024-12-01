United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 175 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free


