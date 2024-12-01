flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Spink (15)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 175 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - February 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date February 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 23, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1681 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access