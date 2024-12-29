flag
Threepence 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 61266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 59. Bidding took place January 5, 2017.

United Kingdom Threepence 1681 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
