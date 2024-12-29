United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1681 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1681 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 61266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 59. Bidding took place January 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
