United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23944 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
28596 $
Price in auction currency 17500 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

