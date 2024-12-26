Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)