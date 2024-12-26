United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1681 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 17,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23944 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
28596 $
Price in auction currency 17500 GBP
