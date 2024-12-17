flag
Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1681
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30770 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 35,250. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
13208 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
