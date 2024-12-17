United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1681
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30770 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 35,250. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
13208 $
Price in auction currency 12000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search