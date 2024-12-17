Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1681 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30770 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 35,250. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

