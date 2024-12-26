United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1668
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30297 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
79668 $
Price in auction currency 70000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
