Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30297 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (18) XF (25) VF (22) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (7) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (25) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Chaponnière (3)

CNG (1)

Coins of the Realm (2)

DNW (3)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (11)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (8)

Leu (2)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (13)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (2)