Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 30297 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
79668 $
Price in auction currency 70000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
10800 $
Price in auction currency 10800 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Coins of the Realm - August 29, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Coins of the Realm - August 1, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date August 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

