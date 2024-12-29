flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1668

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1668 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1668 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1668 First laureated bust
Average price 40000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Five guineas 1668 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1668 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1668 First laureated bust Elephant
Average price 35000 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse Guinea 1668 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1668 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1668 Third laureate bust
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Guinea 1668 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1668 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1668 Third laureate bust Elephant
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1668 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1668 Second laureate bust
Crown 1668 Second laureate bust
Average price 1900 $
Sales
1 111
Obverse Halfcrown 1668 Third laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1668 Third laureate bust
Halfcrown 1668 Third laureate bust
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Shilling 1668 First laureated bust
Reverse Shilling 1668 First laureated bust
Shilling 1668 First laureated bust
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Shilling 1668 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1668 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1668 Second laureate bust
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 125
Obverse Twopence 1668
Reverse Twopence 1668
Twopence 1668
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
