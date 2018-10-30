flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1668 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1668 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1668 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1668 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1668 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1668 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

