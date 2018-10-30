United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1668 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1668
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1668 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
