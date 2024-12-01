United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1668
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,150. Bidding took place September 24, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2870 $
Price in auction currency 2150 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
