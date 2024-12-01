flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 88 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,150. Bidding took place September 24, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2870 $
Price in auction currency 2150 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
