United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,53 g
- Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1668
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1644 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- London Coins (2)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2894 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search