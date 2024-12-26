flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Pure gold (0,2515 oz) 7,822 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1644 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2894 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price

