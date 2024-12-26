Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1668 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1644 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

