United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1668
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 105,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
- UBS (1)
- Via (2)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27315 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16237 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search