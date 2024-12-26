flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 105,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27315 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16237 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Via - March 26, 2021
Seller Via
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - September 30, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction UBS - January 28, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

