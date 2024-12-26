Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1668 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 105,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.

