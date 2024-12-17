flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 270 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

