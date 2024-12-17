United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1668
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 270 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1668 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
