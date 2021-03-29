flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - January 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
