Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1668 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)