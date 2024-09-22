United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1668
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18052 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 550 AUD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
