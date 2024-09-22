flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1668
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (20)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (13)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Spink (22)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18052 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 550 AUD
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numisor - November 16, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1668 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1668 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access