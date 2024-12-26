flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
26053 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
219539 $
Price in auction currency 160000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
