Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". Elephant (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (3)