Coins of United Kingdom 1675

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust
Average price 38000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust Elephant
Average price 140000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1675 First laureated bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Two guinea 1675 Second laureate bust
Reverse Two guinea 1675 Second laureate bust
Two guinea 1675 Second laureate bust
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Guinea 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Guinea 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1675 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 960 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Half Guinea 1675 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1675 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1675 Second laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1675 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1675 Third laureate bust
Crown 1675 Third laureate bust
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Halfcrown 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1675 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Shilling 1675 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1675 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1675 Second laureate bust
Average price 680 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Shilling 1675 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1675 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1675 Second laureate bust Plume on both sides
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Shilling 1675 Third laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1675 Third laureate bust
Shilling 1675 Third laureate bust
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse Sixpence 1675
Reverse Sixpence 1675
Sixpence 1675
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1675
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1675
Fourpence (Groat) 1675
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1675
Reverse Threepence 1675
Threepence 1675
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Twopence 1675
Reverse Twopence 1675
Twopence 1675
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1675
Reverse Penny 1675
Penny 1675
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1675
Reverse Halfpenny 1675
Halfpenny 1675
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Farthing 1675
Reverse Farthing 1675
Farthing 1675
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 113
