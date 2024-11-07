United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place March 8, 2022.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 78 USD
