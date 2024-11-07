flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Threepence 1675 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Threepence 1675 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place March 8, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1675 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1675 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1675 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 78 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1675 at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
Seller CNG
Date August 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1675 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

