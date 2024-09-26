United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1675 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Plume on both sides
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1675 "Second laureate bust". Plume on both sides. This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1465 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1801 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
