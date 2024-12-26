Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2009 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.

