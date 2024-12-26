flag
Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2009 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
102430 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11371 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 JPY
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - March 13, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" at auction UBS - January 28, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

