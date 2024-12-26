United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2009 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2024.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
102430 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11371 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 JPY
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
