United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1006 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.

United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 1, 2010
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
