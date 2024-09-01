Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1675 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1006 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place December 1, 2010.

