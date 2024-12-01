United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
12
