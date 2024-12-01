Sixpence 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

