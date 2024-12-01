flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Sixpence 1675 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Sixpence 1675 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 850. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Spink - July 3, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction Morton & Eden - June 15, 2017
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1675 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1675 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1675 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access