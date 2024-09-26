flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1675 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access