United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1675 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (3)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1265 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
