Penny 1675 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 180. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
