Penny 1675 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 180. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)