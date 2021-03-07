flag
Penny 1675 "Type 1670-1684" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Photo by: London Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 180. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1675 at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1675 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1675 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
