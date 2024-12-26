United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3808 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5385 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search