flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3808 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5385 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
