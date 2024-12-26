Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1675 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 24515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)