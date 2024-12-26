Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (4) F (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)