United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4008 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1674 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
