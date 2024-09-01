United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (4)
- London Coins (3)
- Spink (10)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
