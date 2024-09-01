Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (8) F (8) VG (2) G (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) F15 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

DNW (2)

Heritage (4)

London Coins (3)

Spink (10)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)