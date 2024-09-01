flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1675 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1675 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access