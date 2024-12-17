flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Farthing 1675 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Farthing 1675 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,9 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1675 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1675 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of Farthing 1675 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

