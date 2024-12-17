United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,9 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1675 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2157 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
