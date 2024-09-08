Halfpenny 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1675 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (10) VF (10) F (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) BN (6) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (6)

Heritage (7)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Schulman (1)

Spink (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)