United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1675 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (6)
- Heritage (7)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1675 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search