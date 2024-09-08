Halfpenny 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1675 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction CNG - September 7, 2016
Seller CNG
Date September 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
Seller DNW
Date November 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1675 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
