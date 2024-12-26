flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1675 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access