United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
For the sale of Five guineas 1675 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
