Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1646 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2894 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date January 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
7500 HK$
Price in auction currency 7500 HKD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1675 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

