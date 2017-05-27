flag
Twopence 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1675 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1675 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1675
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

United Kingdom Twopence 1675 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
