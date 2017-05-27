United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1675 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1675
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1675 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1675 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
