Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 135,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Künker (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
182099 $
Price in auction currency 160000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
40972 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
