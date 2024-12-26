flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 135,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
182099 $
Price in auction currency 160000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
40972 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - January 10, 2018
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 31, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
United Kingdom Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
