Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1673 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 135,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (5) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (12) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (1)

GINZA (1)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (2)

Künker (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (6)

Tauler & Fau (1)