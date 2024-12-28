flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1673

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1673 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1673 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1673 First laureated bust
Average price 56000 $
Sales
1 27
Obverse Two guinea 1673 First laureated bust
Reverse Two guinea 1673 First laureated bust
Two guinea 1673 First laureated bust
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Guinea 1673 Third laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1673 Third laureate bust
Guinea 1673 Third laureate bust
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Guinea 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Half Guinea 1673 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1673 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1673 Second laureate bust
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1673 Third laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1673 Third laureate bust
Crown 1673 Third laureate bust
Average price 780 $
Sales
2 169
Obverse Halfcrown 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Halfcrown 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1673 Fourth laureate bust
Halfcrown 1673 Fourth laureate bust Plume below bust only
Average price 8800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Shilling 1673 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1673 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1673 Second laureate bust
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Shilling 1673 Second laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1673 Second laureate bust
Shilling 1673 Second laureate bust Plume on both sides
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1673
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1673
Fourpence (Groat) 1673
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1673
Reverse Threepence 1673
Threepence 1673
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Twopence 1673
Reverse Twopence 1673
Twopence 1673
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Reverse Penny no date (1662-1685)
Penny no date (1662-1685) Mark of value "I"
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Penny 1673
Reverse Penny 1673
Penny 1673
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1673
Reverse Halfpenny 1673
Halfpenny 1673
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Farthing 1673
Reverse Farthing 1673
Farthing 1673
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 39
