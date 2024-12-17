flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 33 g
  • Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 32,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • CMA Auctions (2)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (17)
  • Downies (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (22)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (16)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)
  • NOONANS (11)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (25)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (4)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1673 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access