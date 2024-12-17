United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 33 g
- Pure silver (0,9814 oz) 30,525 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 32,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
