Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1673 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 32,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (14) XF (12) VF (68) F (61) VG (7) G (2) FR (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) F12 (2) VG10 (1) G6 (1) G4 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (26) PCGS (8) ANACS (2)

