Twopence 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)