flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Twopence 1673 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Twopence 1673 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Twopence 1673 at auction VAuctions - August 3, 2020
Seller VAuctions
Date August 3, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 175 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1673 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1673 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1673 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Twopence 1673 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
