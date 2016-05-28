United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 31349 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 306. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Seller VAuctions
Date August 3, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 175 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1673 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
