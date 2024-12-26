United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 1150 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
