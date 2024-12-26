flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,385 g
  • Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 1150 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1673 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of United Kingdom in 1673 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access