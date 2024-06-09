United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,9 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1673 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 222 USD
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1673 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search