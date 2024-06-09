flag
Farthing 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Farthing 1673 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Farthing 1673 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,9 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1673 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 222 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction CNG - May 20, 2020
Seller CNG
Date May 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction CNG - October 16, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Agora - June 5, 2018
Seller Agora
Date June 5, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1673 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
