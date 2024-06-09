Farthing 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1673 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (13) F (13) FR (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) BN (5) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)