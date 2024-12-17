Halfpenny 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1673 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

