United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1673 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (16)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Teutoburger (5)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1673 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search