Halfpenny 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1673 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfpenny 1673 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1673 . This copper coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 1320 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1673 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
