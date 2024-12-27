flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 62092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 181. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1673 at auction Heritage - May 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2011
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1673 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

