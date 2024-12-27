Fourpence (Groat) 1673 (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1673 . This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 62092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 181. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)