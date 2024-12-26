United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1673 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,385 g
- Pure gold (0,2472 oz) 7,689 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1673 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
