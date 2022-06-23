United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1673
- Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (17)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Status International (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1566 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
