Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, Charles II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II Reverse Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1673
  • Ruler Charles II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles II. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1566 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 3, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1673 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

